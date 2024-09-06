Day one at Goodwood Revival 2024placeholder image
Day one at Goodwood Revival 2024

18 great pictures as Revival gets off to wet start at Goodwood

By Steve Bone
Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:38 BST
The weather wasn’t playing ball, but crowds at the opening day of this year’s Revival meeting at Goodwood were not going to let a bit of rain spoil their fun.

The annual three-day event is the only historic motorsport meeting to be staged entirely in a period theme, described as an immersive celebration of iconic cars and fashion.

See pictures from the opening day – by Trevor Staff – on this page and the ones linked, and come back to the Observer app and this website for more from Revival in the coming days.

