BREAKING
The 2024 Brighton Half MarathonThe 2024 Brighton Half Marathon
The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon

18 great pictures from a fantastic renewal of the Brighton Half Marathon

It was another race day to remember as. the Brighton Half Marathon lived up to its billing as one of Sussex’s most popular road races
By Steve Bone
Published 25th Feb 2024, 14:28 GMT

Thousands took to the streets to run – either to try to win, gain personal best, raise money for a good cause or just to have fun. And thousands more lined the route to cheer them on.

In the wheelchair race, Illias Zghoundi took first place; in the men’s race, the winner was Marshall Smith, while the women’s race was won by Cassie Thorp.

Read a full report here but on this page and the ones linked you can see a great gallery from the day, with images supplied by the Half Marathon organisers.

The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon

1. The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon

The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon Photo: Jeff Mood/PPAUK:Brighton Half Marathon

The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon

2. The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon

The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon Photo: Jeff Mood/PPAUK:Brighton Half Marathon

The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon

3. The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon

The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon Photo: Jeff Mood/PPAUK:Brighton Half Marathon

The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon

4. The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon

The 2024 Brighton Half Marathon Photo: Jeff Mood/PPAUK:Brighton Half Marathon

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sussex