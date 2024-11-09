20 photos from the South Downs Half Marathon at Goodwood

This time it was two-legged racers, not four-legged ones, who had gathered – for the South Downs Trail Run.

The event is centred on the South Downs off-road Half Marathon. Beginning at the Goodwood Racecourse, it is a trail run that takes place in the South Downs National Park taking in spectacular views across the South Downs and distant views of the North Downs, Chichester Harbour and the Isle of Wight.

See a short video from the start in the video player above and see pictures on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.

Organisers say of the race: “The quiet scenic routes and stunning natural surroundings will overload your senses, making it one of the South’s must-do trail runs.

" This well crafted off-road route will guide you from Goodwood along forest tracks, skirting Levin Down. The middle section of the route takes you along the iconic South Downs Way before the rewarding downhill run back toward East Dean. From here there is one final push up the hill to the finish at Goodwood.

"The trails include a mixture of forest fire roads, bridleways and single track tree-lined trails, to keep you motivated and interested throughout. With three route distances to choose from (21.2K/ 18.5K/ 12.4K) , there is a distance to cater for all abilities. "The event is timed and will have water station(s) on route to keep you hydrated. Once you have passed the finish line you will receive a high-quality medal and finishers present.”

1 . South Downs Half Marathon 2024 (7).jpg The 2024 South Downs Half Marathon Photo: Gary Shipton

