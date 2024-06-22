21 photos from Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture of 2024

It was another great night’s entertainment at the racecourse following on from the opening two fixtures, starring Craig David and Gok Wan.
See pictures from the final 3FN fixture of 2024 – taken by Clive Bennett – on this page and the ones linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the page.
Now the racecourse gets a break of just over a month before Glorious Goodwood – the Qatar Goodwood Festival – takes centre stage.
Stick with this website, the Observer app and the Chichester Observer for all the news in the run-up to the festival, which takes place from July 30 to August 3.
1. Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture of 2024 Pictures by Clive Bennett (1).JPG
Goodwood's final 2024 Three Friday Nights fixturePhoto: Clive Bennett
2. Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture of 2024 Pictures by Clive Bennett (19).JPG
Goodwood's final 2024 Three Friday Nights fixturePhoto: Clive Bennett
3. Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture of 2024 Pictures by Clive Bennett (16).JPG
Goodwood's final 2024 Three Friday Nights fixturePhoto: Clive Bennett
4. Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture of 2024 Pictures by Clive Bennett (17).JPG
Goodwood's final 2024 Three Friday Nights fixturePhoto: Clive Bennett