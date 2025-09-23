21 pictures from a sunny afternoon's jump racing at Fontwell Park

There was drama in the opener when jockey Freddie Gordon almost threw away victory on Jorebel in the Bet Clever BetGoodwin Conditional Jockeys' Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle.

Gordon, riding for his trainer father Chris in the conditional jockeys' contest, had a comfortable lead after the final flight, but eased up heading up the hill towards the line before being left to battle it out at the finish with the rallying Hill Station. He held on for victory – and apologised afterwards.

Later there were wins for Midnight Jewel, Galactique, Fourtowns, Masterdream and War Lord.

It was the second of two successive days of action in Sussex for National Hunt devotees after a successful season opener at Plumpton on Sunday.

Next up at Fontwell is Retro Race Day on Friday, October 3, while Goodwood stages its penultimate flat meeting of the season tomorrow (Weds Sep 24) – a seven-race card stating at 1.50pm.

