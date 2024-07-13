Saturday at the 2024 Festival of Speed at GoodwoodSaturday at the 2024 Festival of Speed at Goodwood
23 great pictures from a sizzling Saturday at Goodwood's Festival of Speed

By Steve Bone
Published 13th Jul 2024, 18:39 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 18:45 BST
We’re more than halfway through the 2024 Festival of Speed at Goodwood and the action continues to thrill visitors.

Here are a selection of photos from Saturday’s track action and sideshows, all taken by Trevor Staff.

Have you been to FoS today? Maybe you will see yourself in this gallery.

Here are the best of Friday’s pictures and here are some from the opening day on Thursday.

The event concludes on Sunday.

1. Saturday at the 2024 Festival of Speed

Saturday at the 2024 Festival of Speed at Goodwood Photo: Trevor Staff

2. Saturday at the 2024 Festival of Speed

Saturday at the 2024 Festival of Speed at Goodwood Photo: Trevor Staff

3. Saturday at the 2024 Festival of Speed

Saturday at the 2024 Festival of Speed at Goodwood Photo: Trevor Staff

4. Saturday at the 2024 Festival of Speed

Saturday at the 2024 Festival of Speed at Goodwood Photo: Trevor Staff

