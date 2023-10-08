BREAKING
23 great pictures of Fontwell Park's sun-blessed Beer and Cider Festival race days

Fontwell Park was soaked in sunshine for two days of jump racing, beer and cider.
By Steve Bone
Published 8th Oct 2023, 16:53 BST

Thousands flocked to the popular figure-of-eight racecourse for Friday’s and Saturday’s action, which mixed some thrilling racing with the chance to smaple a wide range of beers and ciders.

See pictures by Clive Bennett from the event on this page and the ones linked – if you were there you may even spot yourself!

1. Fontwell Park's Beer and Cider Festival pictures by Clive Bennett (9).jpg

2. Fontwell Park's Beer and Cider Festival pictures by Clive Bennett (17).jpg

Action and other images from Fontwell Park's Beer and Cider Festival racedays, staged in the sunshine on Friday and Saturday Photo: Clive Bennett

3. Fontwell Park's Beer and Cider Festival pictures by Clive Bennett (13).jpg

4. Fontwell Park's Beer and Cider Festival pictures by Clive Bennett (18).jpg

