Fontwell Park Ladies' Evening 2025

24 photos as Ladies' Evening gives Fontwell Park a sparkling season opener

By Steve Bone
Published 31st Aug 2025, 12:04 BST
The sun shone for Ladies’ Evening at Fontwell Park to kick off the 2025-26 jump racing season at the popular track.

A large crowd packed into show off their outfits and enjoy a programme of seven races on Friday.

Winners on the track were Gold Link, Lord, Masterdream, Pertemps Diamond, Footloose Man, Cawthorne Banker and Big Jimbo.

There was a double for jockey Sean Bowen as Fontwell regulars made the most of the track’s first action in nearly three months.

Next up is the family race day next Sunday, September 7.

See pictures from Ladies’ Evening – all taken by Clive Bennett – on this page and those linked.

Photo: Clive Bennett

Photo: Clive Bennett

Photo: Clive Bennett

Photo: Clive Bennett

