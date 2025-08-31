24 photos as Ladies' Evening gives Fontwell Park a sparkling season opener

A large crowd packed into show off their outfits and enjoy a programme of seven races on Friday.

Winners on the track were Gold Link, Lord, Masterdream, Pertemps Diamond, Footloose Man, Cawthorne Banker and Big Jimbo.

There was a double for jockey Sean Bowen as Fontwell regulars made the most of the track’s first action in nearly three months.

Next up is the family race day next Sunday, September 7.

See pictures from Ladies’ Evening – all taken by Clive Bennett – on this page and those linked.

1 . Fontwell Park Ladies' Evening 2025 pictures by Clive Bennett (33).JPG Fontwell Park Ladies' Evening 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

2 . Fontwell Park Ladies' Evening 2025 pictures by Clive Bennett (1).JPG Fontwell Park Ladies' Evening 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

3 . Fontwell Park Ladies' Evening 2025 pictures by Clive Bennett (43).JPG Fontwell Park Ladies' Evening 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett