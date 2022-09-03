24 stunning pictures from Bosham Sailing Club's 2022 regatta

With very light winds forecast on the day 125 boats (amounting to over 200 sailors) took to the water, ranging from singlehanded dinghies such as Lasers through to three-person boats such as the classic Chichester Harbour 18s. Many of the three-person racing keelboats from Itchenor Sailing Club also joined the fray. Participants in the event were of all ages from young novice sailors all the way up to those in their seventies.

Bosham Sailing Club ran three courses from committee boats, one in the Chichester Channel, one off Cobnor Point, and one at the top end of the Bosham Channel in Cutmill. Different classes of boats were then started on each of the courses, with eight classes being started in Chichester Channel, a further four classes starting off Cobnor Point and some of the junior sailors starting in Cutmill. For the first time a rowing race was also included as part of the regatta, joining the fleets starting off Cobnor Point. With virtually no wind at the scheduled start time for racing, many of the boats were towed to the start line for their course.

The race officers had very challenging conditions but held their nerve and, after delaying the starts for an hour, a sea breeze kicked and racing could get underway. All fleets (other than the Optimists) had one race which lasted around 90 minutes or so and competitors were rewarded with some glorious sailing in 5 -10 knots and sparkling sunshine. Almost all the fleets finished at the Quay at Bosham Sailing Club, many with spinnakers flying, at the end of a spectacular downwind leg.

The event was sponsored by Stride and Sons who have been a generous supporter of the sailing club throughout the year.

1. Bosham Sailing Club Regatta 2022 'Red Flight' a Chichester Harbour design craft makes its way back to Bosham after a days' racing during the Bosham Sailing Club Platinum Regatta 2022 Photo: Chris Hatton Photography Photo Sales

2. Bosham SC Regatta 2022 There were many classes from Optics up to larger keel boats such as Solent Sunbeams and XODs as Bosham Sailing Club hosted 142 entrants in the Platinum Regatta 2022:Action from Bosham Sailing Club's 2022 regatta Photo: Chris Hatton Photography Photo Sales

3. Bosham Sailing Club Regatta A 'Wayfarer' one of the 142 boats taking part in the Bosham Sailing Club Platinum Regatta :Action from Bosham Sailing Club's 2022 regatta Photo: Chris Hatton Photography Photo Sales

4. BoshamSailing Club Platinum Regatta 2022. With 142 entrants there were various sailing groups as International 18s and Chichester Harbour design boats taking part in the BoshamSailing Club Platinum Regatta 2022.:Action from Bosham Sailing Club's 2022 regatta Photo: Chris Hatton Photography Photo Sales