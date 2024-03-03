25 action and winners' photos from the 2024 Eastbourne Half Marathon

Hundreds took part in the 19th running of the race which started at Princes Park and took runners along the seafront proms towards Beachy Head, then back along the prom to Sovereign Harbour, where the course looped back to the finish at the park.

Runners of all abilities took part, with many raising money for the event’s charity. St Wilfrid’s Hospice. New race directors Sue Fry and Liz Lumber, also organisers of the Eastbourne 10k, were in charge for the first time.

See pictures from the race on this page and the ones linked

1 . Eastbourne Half Marathon Naomi, Elena and Joshua. They sadly lost their mum Alison last week who was cared for at St Wilfrids.jpg Action and winners from the 2024 Eastbourne Half Marathon Photo: Sue Fry

