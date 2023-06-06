NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Images from the Hastings 5-mile Keith Chandler Memorial Road RaceImages from the Hastings 5-mile Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race
Images from the Hastings 5-mile Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race

25 great pictures from the Hastings five-mile Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race

Hastings Runners’ flagship event, the Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race, attracted 400 runners from all over the south east on Sunday.
By Steve Bone
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST

And it once again proved a great advertisement for the club with no fewer than 116 members taking part (led home by Matt Draper in an excellent 7th place) and another 45 volunteering.

The fast, flat course which started and finished at Hastings Town Hall was mainly on the seafront, and included a 550m loop of the town's historic pier early on in the race. Course conditions were sunny, but with a stiff breeze in the second half of the race.

See a full report in the Hastings Observer this Friday but in the meantime see if you can spot yourself in any of the 23 pictures in the gallery on this page and the ones linked – all images contributed by the race organisers.

Images from the Hastings 5-mile Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race

1. 5m 2023 HR group.jpg

Images from the Hastings 5-mile Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race Photo: Hastings Runners

Images from the Hastings 5-mile Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race

2. 5m 2023 Michael Maxwell 2nd.jpg

Images from the Hastings 5-mile Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race Photo: Hastings Runners

Images from the Hastings 5-mile Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race

3.

Images from the Hastings 5-mile Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race Photo: Hastings Runners

Images from the Hastings 5-mile Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race

4. 5m 2023 Ashley Vora.jpg

Images from the Hastings 5-mile Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race Photo: Hastings Runners

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Hastings