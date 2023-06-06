25 great pictures from the Hastings five-mile Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race

Hastings Runners’ flagship event, the Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race, attracted 400 runners from all over the south east on Sunday.

And it once again proved a great advertisement for the club with no fewer than 116 members taking part (led home by Matt Draper in an excellent 7th place) and another 45 volunteering.

The fast, flat course which started and finished at Hastings Town Hall was mainly on the seafront, and included a 550m loop of the town's historic pier early on in the race. Course conditions were sunny, but with a stiff breeze in the second half of the race.

See a full report in the Hastings Observer this Friday but in the meantime see if you can spot yourself in any of the 23 pictures in the gallery on this page and the ones linked – all images contributed by the race organisers.

