25 pictures of Run Barns Green: More than 1,900 runners take part in popular event

The event which started in 1982 was celebrating its 42nd year and as well as the half marathon, there was a 10K race, a 5K race and the Jennings Junior Jog colour fun run for 4-11 year olds.

More than 850 runners took part in The Half Marathon race another 850 in the 10K race which started in perfect running conditions. The new Horsham MP, John Milne acted as the official starter for the 5K race and the Half Marathon and David Skipp from Horsham District Council was the official starter for the 10K race.

First home in the women’s half marathon race was Alice Robinson in a time of 1 hour 23 mins and 58 seconds followed by Emily Proto 1 hour 25 minutes and 3 seconds with Hannah Armstrong third in a time of 1 hour 29 minutes and 45 seconds. The men’s half marathon race was won by Nat Rowland in a time of 1 hour 12 minutes and 27 seconds. Second was Robert Brundish in a time of 1 hour 14 minutes and 50 seconds with Michael Priest third in a time of 1 hour 16 minutes and 14 seconds.

The event takes a huge amount of planning from a voluntary team who work throughout the year on the event. Then on race week end a small army of additional volunteers from in and around Barns Green assemble to help out with car parking, marshalling, manning water stations, putting up signage and building staging, sorting the runner’s registrations and check in, manning bag storage areas and running merchandise and catering stalls and undertaking many other tasks. It is a huge operation and almost 200 volunteers are involved. The Official Race Charity, St Catherine’s Hospice had a marquee on the Green and several volunteers shaking collecting buckets in the car parks. This wonderful local charity has helped many people from the local area and impressively over 100 runners who took part in the adult races were running on behalf of St Catherine’s.

The men’s 10K race was won by Jake Forest in a time of 33 minutes 47 seconds followed by Rowan Curtis 33 minutes 51 seconds with Rory Monti third in 34 minutes 9 seconds. The women’s 10k was won by Deirdre McDermot in a time of 37 minutes 38 seconds followed by Geraldine Moffat who ran in a time of 39 minutes 27 seconds with Natalie Wettler third in 39 minutes 51 seconds. The women’s winner in the 5K race was Izzy Wheeler in a time of 19 minutes 28 seconds with the men’s 5K race being won by Samual Dakin in a time of 17minutes 35 seconds.

Then in the final races of the day, over 260 children took part in the Jennings Junior Jog colour fun run in memory of former Chairman of Run Barns Green, Vernon Jennings. The races started on the Village Green at 12.30pm after the three adult races were finished. The races were started by Vernon’s widow, Annie Jennings and the races gave primary school youngsters aged from 4-11 the chance to take part in a 750 metre colour run. Once on the course they were bombarded by colour “bombs” thrown by spectators, mums, dads and grandparents. Every youngster received a wristband and a medal. All the youngsters and parents seemed to have great fun and the race has now become a permanent feature of Run Barns Green. All four races had a pre race warm up led by Vicky Fisher from Bluecoat Sports and all finishing runners in the half marathon and 10K races received either gold silver or bronze medals.

Commenting on this year’s event, Race Director, Nigel Currie said, ”What a great day we had. Running numbers are back to their pre Covid levels and the running conditions were very good. It was the second year of our 5k race and it is increasing in popularity and it is something we will look to develop and grow as it offers even more people the chance to take part in our event. The enthusiasm of the youngsters who took part in the Jennings Junior Jog for 4-11 year olds was amazing and the parents seemed to be having as much fun as the kids. I have to thank our local residents for being so good about the road closures on the morning of the races and I can’t thank all our outstanding volunteers enough. We have so many people who give up their time to help support the event which enables us to be able to make financial donations to the numerous groups, societies and sports clubs that help out on the day and make the event the success that it is”.

Christ’s Hospital School had a stand on the Green and had several pupils taking part as well as a strong contingent of Old Blues who had the chance to meet up and reminisce as they ran through the magnificent school grounds of Christ’s Hospital.

There was plenty of other activity on the Green itself. There were a number of different drinks and catering stalls and entertainment for all the family.

Registrations for heavily discounted Early Bird Entry for the 2025 Runs Barns Green adult races are already open. Next year’s event will take place on Sunday 28th September and for further details just visit the Run Barns Green website; runbarnsgreen.org.uk

1 . The Laminated Cat www.lamcat.co.uk Action from the Barns Green races | Picture: Dan Stockwell Photo: Dan Stockwell

2 . The Laminated Cat www.lamcat.co.uk Action from the Barns Green races | Picture: Dan Stockwell Photo: Dan Stockwell

3 . The Laminated Cat www.lamcat.co.uk Action from the Barns Green races | Picture: Dan Stockwell Photo: Dan Stockwell