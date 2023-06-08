Hastings Runners’ flagship event, the Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race, attracted 400 runners from all over the south east on Sunday.

And it once again proved a great advertisement for the club with no fewer than 116 members taking part (led home by Matt Draper in an excellent 7th place) and another 45 volunteering.

See a full report in the Hastings Observer this Friday but in the meantime see if you can spot yourself in any of the 23 pictures in the gallery on this page and the ones linked – all images contributed by the race organisers.

The fast, flat course which started and finished at Hastings Town Hall was mainly on the seafront, and included a 550m loop of the town's historic pier early in the race. Course conditions were sunny, but with a stiff breeze in the second half of the race.

The pre-race favourite for the Sussex Grand Prix event, Eastbourne Rovers AC's Bryan Brett, won in 26.53 , impressive given gusty seafront conditions, beating Hastings AC duo Michael Maxwell (27.18) and James Mountford (27.25).

The women's race was won by Kate Natkiel (Brighton Phoenix) in 29.05, with last year's winner, Hastings AC's Grace Baker second in 29.46 and HY Runners' Rachael Mulvey third in 30.50.

Hastings Runners trio Matt Draper, Will Withecombe and Ashley Vora claimed the men's team prize, ahead of HY’s Stuart Piper, Oliver Carey and Terry Puxty.

Placings were reversed in the women's standings; HY Runners taking the team prize through Rachael Mulvey, Ivy Buckland and Rachel Wigmore; with the HR trio of Claire Thomas, Fleur Record-Smith and Laurine Waille runners-up.

Hastings Runners claimed age category wins through Lewis Betts (junior boys), Martin Noakes (M60) and the redoutable Christine Sanderson (F75) - both Lewis and Christine were winning for the second successive year. Hastings AC's Amy Rodway took the F40 prize in a time of 35.09.

Race organiser and Hastings Runners chairman Nick Brown said: "What a fantastic advertisment for our club and the town of Hastings!

"I’d like to thank major sponsors Love Hastings Ltd, long-standing sponsors Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and Wisdens, and newer sponsors The White Rock Hotel, Only Coco Chocolates and Sobremesa Restaurant in Bexhill.

"I’d also like to thank Hastings Borough Council, 1066 Country Marketing and Hastings Pier for their support; Hastings Sea Cadets and 13th St. Leonards Guides for manning water stations and our club's chief marshal Alan Croucher and the huge number of volunteers needed to ensure the event went smoothly."

The event has raised nearly £60k for St. Michael's Hospice in 18 years.

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over. See hastingsrunners.co.uk. And see race results at events.sportsystems.co.uk/results

HY RUNNERS

HY duo Kitty Morgan and Beth Wilson travelled to the K2 in Crawley to compete in the Sussex and Surrey Schools combined events championships.

Both put in great performances, with Kitty securing tenth place in the U13 girls’ quadrathlon scoring 845 points. Her best performance was arguably in the 800m, where she came 2nd, finishing in a PB of 2.36.5.

Beth also achieved a top ten finish in the U15 pentathlon scoring 1112 points putting in PB performances in both the high jump and 800m.

Saturday saw the HY juniors take on parkrun. Isabella Buchanan stole the show by putting in an incredible performance and crossing the line in 17:11. Not only did she tear the field apart finishing fourth overall, she was also the first female across the line in Hastings and the second fastest female parkrun finisher in the UK.

Other HY junior results: Zion Okojie 19:22, Aiden Larkin 19:42, Henry Sully 19:53, Noah Mayhew 20:18, Florence Tewkesbury 20:38, Tera Buckland 21:03, Michael Mansell 21:31, Kitty Morgan 21:51, Amelia Skelton 21:55, Megan Hopkins-Parry 22:46, Ellen Gates 25:04, Evelyn Cornford 25:13, Matilda Skelton 25:31, Alyssa Cornford 25:58, Ava Morrissy 26:01 and Sophie Smith 26:46. A sprinkling of adults were also out on the promenade with Ben McCallion crossing the line in 17:56, Emma Welch 21:32, Carly Hopkins 21:34 and Kayleigh Skelton 25:59.

On Sunday HY elite athlete Ross Skelton, travelled to Worthing where he took part in the Worthing 10k. Crossing the line in 31.32, Skelton’s calibre shone through and he secured first place in a field of over 2,000.

Closer to home a large HY contingent took their place on the starting line of the Hastings 5-mile race.

HY’s Rachael Mulvey (30:47), Ivy Buckland (34:03) and Rachael Wigmore (37:09) won the ladies’ team first prize with Mulvey also finishing as third lady. Stuart Piper (28:58), Oliver Carey (29:00) and Terry Puxty (31:06) were second in the men’s team contest.

Others: John Badrock 32:17, Benji Symes 33:10, Tom Brampton 33:20, Sam Brown 33:28, Joe Moore 35:17, Ben Jones 35:50, Joseph O’Gorman 35:50, Nicky Stiles 35:58, Todd Fitz-Hugh 36:09, Chris Castleman 36:42, Paul Matthews 36:49, Rebecca Mabon 37:34, David Clarke 38:06, Sonnii Pine 38:16, William Darby 38:36, Liam Checksfield 38:51, David Brunger 38:51, Quintin Askes 38:42, Stewart Ide 38:57, Paul Rackstraw 39:13, Susannah Gates 39:56, Leanne Badrock 39:57, Nathan Thompson 40:42, Claire Martin 41:31, John Waterhouse 42:23, Matthew Harmer 42:55, Sharon Mayhew 42:39, Lisa Buchanan 42:55, Mark Tewkesbury 45:14, Susan Dunn 46:07, Joanne Smith 48:18, Tracey Gammon 52:33, Laura Dearsley 54:01, Hayley Foster 54:03, Donna Foster 54:58, Michelle Harrod 59:51.

