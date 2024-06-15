26 photos as Gok Wan headlines at Goodwood’s Three Friday Nights

The fashion icon turned DJ staged a 90-minute set in the winner’s enclosure after an evening of racing on the Downs, enjoyed by another big Goodwood crowd.

On the track the highlights included a double for West Sussex trainers Gary and Josh Moore, for whom Our Papa Smurf and Miller Spirit were first past the post.

Other winners were Alerta Maxima, Cypriot Diaspora, Enchanting and Double Time.

As for Gok, he went down a storm. Goodwood tweeted afterwards: “What a night! @therealgokwan's set was electric.”

The final night of the series is next Friday – June 21 – when Dimitri from Paris stars.

See pictures from the racing and Gok’s set – by Clive Bennett – on this page and the ones linked, or just by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app.

