27 pictures from sunny afternoon of jump racing at Fontwell Park

There were doubles for Neil Mulholland – who won with Twist Of Fatecatch (4/11 fav) in the BetGoodwin Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Hurdle and Batwomen (11/4) in the BetGoodwin Super Tommy Cannon Handicap Hurdle – and for Gary and Josh Moore, who had success with He’s A Latchico (evens fav) in the BetGoodwin Handicap Hurdle and Jack Sparrow Grey (22/1) in the Bet Clever BetGoodwin Handicap Chase.