27 pictures from sunny afternoon of jump racing at Fontwell Park

There were doubles for Neil Mulholland – who won with Twist Of Fatecatch (4/11 fav) in the BetGoodwin Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Hurdle and Batwomen (11/4) in the BetGoodwin Super Tommy Cannon Handicap Hurdle – and for Gary and Josh Moore, who had success with He’s A Latchico (evens fav) in the BetGoodwin Handicap Hurdle and Jack Sparrow Grey (22/1) in the Bet Clever BetGoodwin Handicap Chase.
Elsewhere on the card there were wins for Sherborne and Bluenose Belle.
See pictures from the raceday by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.
