April jump racing at sunny Fontwell ParkApril jump racing at sunny Fontwell Park
April jump racing at sunny Fontwell Park

27 pictures from sunny afternoon of jump racing at Fontwell Park

By Steve Bone
Published 13th Apr 2025, 20:08 BST
Fontwell Park enjoyed its warmest raceday of the year so far as a good crowd filed in for some spring jump racing.

There were doubles for Neil Mulholland – who won with Twist Of Fatecatch (4/11 fav) in the BetGoodwin Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Hurdle and Batwomen (11/4) in the BetGoodwin Super Tommy Cannon Handicap Hurdle – and for Gary and Josh Moore, who had success with He’s A Latchico (evens fav) in the BetGoodwin Handicap Hurdle and Jack Sparrow Grey (22/1) in the Bet Clever BetGoodwin Handicap Chase.

Elsewhere on the card there were wins for Sherborne and Bluenose Belle.

See pictures from the raceday by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.

April jump racing at sunny Fontwell Park

1. April jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (23).JPG

April jump racing at sunny Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

April jump racing at sunny Fontwell Park

2. April jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (25).JPG

April jump racing at sunny Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

April jump racing at sunny Fontwell Park

3. April jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (27).JPG

April jump racing at sunny Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

April jump racing at sunny Fontwell Park

4. April jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (26).JPG

April jump racing at sunny Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice