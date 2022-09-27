28 great pictures from Run Barns Green's 40th anniversary races

The sun shone as hundreds of runners took part in a half marathon, 10k and Junior Jog. The event started in 1982 so was celebrating its 40th anniversary – and it certainly did so in style. Check out a gallery of pictures from the day supplied by the Run Barns Green team – see this page and the ones linked. And see more pictures and video from the day here. And here is a full report from the day, courtesy of event chief Nigel Currie.