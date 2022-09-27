Edit Account-Sign Out
Images from Run Barns Green 2022

28 great pictures from Run Barns Green's 40th anniversary races

It was a day to savour for runners of all ages and abilities as Run Barns Green celebrated its 40th anniversary.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:18 pm

The sun shone as hundreds of runners took part in a half marathon, 10k and Junior Jog. The event started in 1982 so was celebrating its 40th anniversary – and it certainly did so in style. Check out a gallery of pictures from the day supplied by the Run Barns Green team – see this page and the ones linked. And see more pictures and video from the day here. And here is a full report from the day, courtesy of event chief Nigel Currie.

