28 pictures as Worthing Raiders tackle National two east leaders Blackheath

It finished Worthing Raiders 20 Blackheath 28 when the leaders and clear National two east title favourites came to Roundstone Lane on Saturday.

It was an excellent game of rugby, both sides producing fast, open attacking play. The home side didn’t deserve to come away without any points and could quite easily have been the victors. The deciding factors in this game were the penalty count against Raiders, especially as several of them were rather spurious, and the three yellow cards.

Blackheath look odds on for promotion. There were many excellent performances from the Raiders’ squad and very fitting that Matt McLean should be judged Man of the Match in his 300th National League game for the club.

See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked and see Colin Coulson’s full report on this website and in the Worthing Herald in the week.

