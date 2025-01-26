29 photos from Worthing Raiders' National two east clash with Barnes

Raiders have shown they can compete with the top sides, but they make too many basic errors which undo all their good work. Good sides like Barnes will always punish you in these circumstances, and that is exactly what happened again here.

However, it was a much better second half performance, which Raiders won 19 -15, showing plenty of spirit and skills more reflective of their ability. There is still a long way to go, and realistically at least five or six victories are needed to avoid relegation.

Another tough game comes next week when Raiders face fourth-placed Canterbury at Roundstone Lane.

Another tough game comes next week when Raiders face fourth-placed Canterbury at Roundstone Lane.

