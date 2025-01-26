Worthing Raiders v BarnesWorthing Raiders v Barnes
29 photos from Worthing Raiders' National two east clash with Barnes

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Jan 2025, 12:02 BST
It finished Worthing Raiders 19, Barnes 41 in the latest National two east tussle at Roundstone Lane.

Raiders have shown they can compete with the top sides, but they make too many basic errors which undo all their good work. Good sides like Barnes will always punish you in these circumstances, and that is exactly what happened again here.

However, it was a much better second half performance, which Raiders won 19 -15, showing plenty of spirit and skills more reflective of their ability. There is still a long way to go, and realistically at least five or six victories are needed to avoid relegation.

Another tough game comes next week when Raiders face fourth-placed Canterbury at Roundstone Lane.

See Raiders-Barnes gallery by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get the full report on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week.

1. Worthing Raiders v Barnes pictures by Stephen Goodger (10).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Barnes Photo: Stephen Goodger

2. Worthing Raiders v Barnes pictures by Stephen Goodger (11).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Barnes Photo: Stephen Goodger

3. Worthing Raiders v Barnes pictures by Stephen Goodger (7).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Barnes Photo: Stephen Goodger

4. Worthing Raiders v Barnes pictures by Stephen Goodger (6).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Barnes Photo: Stephen Goodger

