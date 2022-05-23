29 pictures as the Bognor Prom 10k makes successful return

The first event of the day was the Junior Fun Run, with over 200 kids ranging from the age of four up to 14 years old tackling the 1.5km route around Marine Park Gardens and on to the seafront before turning round and powering their way to the finish line.

The Well Fit Wellbeing and Fitness 4Life ladies got up on stage leading a pre-race warm up for the competitors before the 1,360 runners set off for the main 10k.

First across the line was Alex Milne from Hercules Wimbledon AC, running a time of 30:58 just shy of the course record which was set back in 2013 by Tadele Geremew. In second place was Patrick Martin finishing in 32:04, just 23 seconds ahead of Chichester Runners AC athlete James Baker who has finished in the top three at Bognor for an astonishing 18 years in a row now.

In the ladies race the top three were separated by just 1 minute and 15 seconds! Maisie Trafford of Worthing and District Harriers took the win in 37:10, 40 seconds ahead of Jess Saunders from Belgrave Harriers. Kay Sheddy from Dulwich Runners completed the podium for the ladies in a time of 38:25.

The Bognor Regis Prom 10k 2022 was supported by The Arena sports centre who sponsored 2,500 bottles of runners for the runners and had 1,360 finishers. Competitors said how well the race was organised and were pleased to have had support along the whole of the course.

See a report and pictures in the Bognor Observer on Thursday.

