Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025
Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025

29 pictures of evening racing at Fontwell Park

By Steve Bone
Published 8th May 2025, 11:00 BST
It’s been a busy period at Fontwell Park in recent weeks and an evening fixture was their latest offering for jump racing fans.

Wednesday’s card brought wins for Ferret Jeeter, Easy Love, Jack Sparrow Grey, Jongleur d'Etoiles, Sir Rock and Kylenoe Dancer.

See photos from the fixture – by Clive Bennett – on this page and those linked, or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app.

Next up at Fontwell there’s another meeting next Thursday, May 15 – a Supersonic Racenight featuring an Oasis tribute band. .

Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025

1. Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025 pictures by Clive Bennett (29).JPG

Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025

2. Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025 pictures by Clive Bennett (28).JPG

Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025

3. Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025 pictures by Clive Bennett (27).JPG

Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025

4. Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025 pictures by Clive Bennett (26).JPG

Evening racing at Fontwell Park, May 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:ObserverOasis
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice