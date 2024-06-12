30 great photos from the Worthing 10k on the sunny seafront

The 36-year-old finished in 31.21 – a nine-second personal 10k best for him that put him seven seconds ahead of his closest rival Marcus Shantry.

See pictures from the race on this page and the ones linked – and see coverage in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

There was a great battle for the female crown, with Beth Kidger and Cassie Thorp running shoulder to shoulder until the 8k mark. Kidger broke away in the final stages crossing the line in 34:21 just outside the course record, with Thorp finishing in 34:29, more than a minute faster than her 2023 winning time.

In addition to the main 10k, there were 191 finishers in junior mile

Race director Gavin Stephens, of Runbase Events, said: “Good conditions brought several PBs for the 1,874 finishers and it was fantastic to hear the PB bell ringing constantly throughout the morning. Worthing is renowned for its great race atmosphere, especially when the sun is shining.

"Our charity partner Care for Veterans was represented by an 80-strong team in the race, commemorating the 80th anniversary of D Day. Runners were started by the booming voice of town crier Bob Smytherman reading the D Day proclamation. Thanks to the local running community for their support and the partners and volunteers who make the event run smoothly each year.”

Runbase now plan a track night at Worthing Leisure Centre next Tuesday (June 18) and one at Brighton’s Withdean on July 31.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1 . Images from the 2024 Worthing 10k by Eva Gilbert and Steven Farley (6).jpg The 2024 Worthing 10k Photo: Eve Gilbert Photography and Steven Farley

2 . Images from the 2024 Worthing 10k by Eva Gilbert and Steven Farley (4).jpg The 2024 Worthing 10k Photo: Eve Gilbert Photography and Steven Farley

3 . Images from the 2024 Worthing 10k by Eva Gilbert and Steven Farley (10).jpg The 2024 Worthing 10k Photo: Eve Gilbert Photography and Steven Farley

4 . Images from the 2024 Worthing 10k by Eva Gilbert and Steven Farley (7).jpg The 2024 Worthing 10k Photo: Eve Gilbert Photography and Steven Farley