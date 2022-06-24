300 set to line up in Sunday's Eastbourne 10k

The race starts at 8.30am next to the Eastbourne Bandstand and the route takes in much of the glorious seafront.

Race Directors Liz Lumber and Sue Fry are excited to host the 10k for the fourth year. “Our goal is to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable run while supporting local charity Matthew 25 Mission.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can donate via the charity’s website – see https://www.matthew25mission.org

The Eastbourne 10k is a popular seafront race

Eastbourne’s Sea Cadets are manning the water station at the halfway point near Fisherman’s Green. More than 40 volunteers including the MPCT learners and Eastbourne College helpers will be located around the course.

After they cross the line, runners will be given a medal (sponsored by TDS Ultra) and a bag of Protein Balls (sponsored by the Protein Ball Company).

Bananas, bottled water, kind bars, cava and jelly babies have been donated by the Beatty Road Co-op.

Wes Mechen, owner of Tempo Running Shop, has donated the podium and age group prizes and Citrus Conveyancing has sponsored the race numbers and volunteer T-shirts. ERDINGER Alkoholfrei have supplied alcohol-free beer for thirsty runners. There are spot prizes from The Lansdowne Hotel & Gelato Famoso. Local businesses Orbital Roofing & Clarke Roofing, Gill & Garf Collins, Marilyn & Malcolm Newman and Ashprint have also got involved.