33 fabulous Friday pictures from Glorious Goodwood as Big Evs grabs the headlines

After big-race successes for Kyprios, Notable Speech and Opera Singer earlier in the week, it was the speedster Big Evs who took Friday’s feature race, holding off Aussie raider Asfoora by a short head to land the £300,000 King George Qatar Stakes.

The five-furlong dash was, as is usually is, a real thriller on another sunny South Downs afternoon when a large crowd enjoyed the action.

There were doubles for Wathman Racing and the Gosdens as the penultimate day of the 2024 Qatar Festival delivered. Read a round-up of who won what here but on this page and the ones linked, see a selection of pictures by Clive Bennett. Or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the page.

We’ll have more on this website and the app on Saturday from the final day, when the Coral Stewards’ Cup is the highlight.

1 . Friday at Glorious Goodwood 2024 pictures by Clive Bennett (26).JPG Friday at Glorious Goodwood 2024 Photo: Clive Bennett

