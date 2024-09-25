34 pictures from Fontwell Park's autumn afternoon of jump racing

A good-sized crowd was in attendance for the popular course’s latest fixture, a packed card of eight races on Tuesday afternoon.

There were a couple of big=priced winners to thrill those who backed them – the AK Bets Big Prices Big Limits Handicap Hurdle (Division 2) was won by No Way Pedro at 25/1, while the first division of the same race was won by Groom De Cotte at 20/1.

See a great selection of pictures from the meeting – taken by Clive Bennett – on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrollingdown the page if you’re on the Observer app.

1 . September jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (30).JPG September jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

2 . September jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (32).JPG September jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

3 . September jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (25).JPG September jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett