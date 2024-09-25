September jump racing at Fontwell ParkSeptember jump racing at Fontwell Park
September jump racing at Fontwell Park

34 pictures from Fontwell Park's autumn afternoon of jump racing

By Steve Bone
Published 25th Sep 2024, 11:27 BST
They’re well and truly up and running and into a new season of jump racing at Fontwell Park.

A good-sized crowd was in attendance for the popular course’s latest fixture, a packed card of eight races on Tuesday afternoon.

There were a couple of big=priced winners to thrill those who backed them – the AK Bets Big Prices Big Limits Handicap Hurdle (Division 2) was won by No Way Pedro at 25/1, while the first division of the same race was won by Groom De Cotte at 20/1.

See a great selection of pictures from the meeting – taken by Clive Bennett – on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrollingdown the page if you’re on the Observer app.

September jump racing at Fontwell Park

1. September jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (30).JPG

September jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

September jump racing at Fontwell Park

2. September jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (32).JPG

September jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

September jump racing at Fontwell Park

3. September jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (25).JPG

September jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

September jump racing at Fontwell Park

4. September jump racing at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (27).JPG

September jump racing at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Division 2Observer