36 spectacular photos from Keelboat Week at Itchenor Sailing Club
‘Champagne sailing’ can be an overworked phrase. Well, if you have South Westerlies of force three or four, a clear blue sky and Chichester Harbour at high tide, that is what you have. And so it was for the 70+ classic keelboats that raced in Itchenor Keelboat Week (IKW).
By Steve Bone
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
he courses set by race officer David McGregor were exemplary giving the fleet options to various marks.
The Sunbeam Class, the XOD and the Swallow Class were all involved in a week of thrilling and competitive racing.