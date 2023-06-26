36 spectacular photos from Keelboat Week at Itchenor Sailing Club

‘Champagne sailing’ can be an overworked phrase. Well, if you have South Westerlies of force three or four, a clear blue sky and Chichester Harbour at high tide, that is what you have. And so it was for the 70+ classic keelboats that raced in Itchenor Keelboat Week (IKW).