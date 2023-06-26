NationalWorldTV
36 spectacular photos from Keelboat Week at Itchenor Sailing Club

‘Champagne sailing’ can be an overworked phrase. Well, if you have South Westerlies of force three or four, a clear blue sky and Chichester Harbour at high tide, that is what you have. And so it was for the 70+ classic keelboats that raced in Itchenor Keelboat Week (IKW).
By Steve Bone
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST

he courses set by race officer David McGregor were exemplary giving the fleet options to various marks.

The Sunbeam Class, the XOD and the Swallow Class were all involved in a week of thrilling and competitive racing.

Photographer Chris Hatton was there to capture the action and you can see 36 photos by him in the slideshow, in the video player above.

Crews enjoy racing at Itchenor Sailing Club Keelboat Week - taking part were Sunbeams, Swallows and XODs | Picture by Chris HattonCrews enjoy racing at Itchenor Sailing Club Keelboat Week - taking part were Sunbeams, Swallows and XODs | Picture by Chris Hatton
Crews enjoy racing at Itchenor Sailing Club Keelboat Week - taking part were Sunbeams, Swallows and XODs | Picture by Chris Hatton

We’ll have a full report and a selection of pictures in this week’s Chichester Observer, out on Thursday.

