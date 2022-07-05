36 spectacular pictures - sailors shine at Itchenor Sailing Club Schools' Week

The keen sailors met ISC’s main committee boat headed up by Race Officer Roddy Bridge and his race team at the mouth of Thorney Channel in Chichester Harbour. Strong south-westerly winds provided a challenging day one, but Bridge’s skill and perseverance won out as he impressively started all 94 competing Fevas from a single start line. Conditions improved slightly for the sailors in race two with lighter winds and a shifting tide, but the winds picked up again in race three.

Tristan Alheid and Finlay Lomas-Clarke of the Weydon School finished first in races one and two with Merryn Attridge and Toby Smith of Royal Hospital School taking first in race three. At the start of the fourth race, after a general recall combined with tired, rain-soaked sailors fighting the waves caused by wind against tide, the race officer decided it was time to send the fleet home for a well-earned rest and a very late lunch.

Reunions with old friends and sailing rivals at Itchenor Schools Week are almost as keenly anticipated as the sailing, especially for schools who have been regular competitors for years. An evening barbecue proved a fantastic opportunity to share stories about the first day’s sailing while refueling to the sound of the steel drummer playing crowd favourites. Glorious sun and steady southerly breeze offered the re-energised Feva sailors nearly perfect conditions on day two. Racing was hard-fought and close in each of the races.

Alheid and Lomas-Clarke started day two with bullets in the first two races of the day and Freddie Sunderland and Eleanor Whitmarsh of Solihull School took first place in the third race of the day. The final race of day two was won by George Garcka and Zac Skagerlind of Our Lady of Sion School Worthing.

Successfully having completed seven races over two days, navigating the highly changeable range of Chichester Harbour weather, winds and tides, a parade of brightly coloured spinnakers with beaming sailors aft headed back to Itchenor Sailing Club having been part of a brilliant and long-to-be-remembered week. The top school prize went to the Royal Hospital School.

Results: 1st Weydon School, Tristan Ahlheid, Finlay Lomas-Clarke; 2nd Royal Hospital School, Merryn Attridge, Toby Smith; 3rd PHS, Ella Jones, Katherine Gamble; 4th Ditcham Park School, Holly Mitchell, Mackenzie Van Laun; 5th Eggars School, Oliver Stratton-Brown, William Stratton-Brown; 6th Hardenhuish School; Emilia Ripley; Benjamin Ripley; 7th Radley, Zac Shepherd, Arthur Southall; 8th Our Lady of Sion School Worthing, Georgius Garcka; Zachary Skagerlind; 9th Priestlands, Freya Hutchinson, Joanna Macalister; 10th Hurstpierpoint College, Finley Southon, Ted Goose.

