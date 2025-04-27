Worthing Raiders v GuernseyWorthing Raiders v Guernsey
Worthing Raiders v Guernsey

37 photos from Worthing Raiders' season finale v Guernsey

By Colin Coulson
Published 27th Apr 2025, 13:57 BST
Worthing Raiders lost 71-26 to Guernsey Raiders in their final National two east game of a season which has ended in relegation. It was an entertaining spectacle for the near-500 crowd but a very disappointing way to end this difficult season. However, the spirit of the team was evident up to the final whistle.

Guernsey had played well with plenty of powerful runners dominating play. Worthing played well in patches but made far too many basic handling errors to build prolonged pressure on the visitors. Worthing will be saying farewell to several of the squad and coaching team as they move on to other challenges next season.

During the summer break they will seek to recruit new players and build a squad that is capable of bouncing straight back into the National League.

Both Jack Lake and Rob Ure had outstanding games and were jointly namen the Fox Inn men of the match.

Raiders thanked supporters who have cheered the side on throughout the season despite the lack of success on the field. Thanks also went to the Raiders’ Ball Team who have done a great job helping to keep the games flowing.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the Raiders v Raiders clash on this page and those linked. Get the full report on this website and in the Worthing Herald through the week.

Worthing Raiders v Guernsey

1. Worthing Raiders v Guernsey pictures by Stephen Goodger (35).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Guernsey Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Guernsey

2. Worthing Raiders v Guernsey pictures by Stephen Goodger (39).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Guernsey Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Guernsey

3. Worthing Raiders v Guernsey pictures by Stephen Goodger (38).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Guernsey Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Guernsey

4. Worthing Raiders v Guernsey pictures by Stephen Goodger (37).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Guernsey Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:WorthingNational LeagueRaiders
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice