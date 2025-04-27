37 photos from Worthing Raiders' season finale v Guernsey

Guernsey had played well with plenty of powerful runners dominating play. Worthing played well in patches but made far too many basic handling errors to build prolonged pressure on the visitors. Worthing will be saying farewell to several of the squad and coaching team as they move on to other challenges next season.

During the summer break they will seek to recruit new players and build a squad that is capable of bouncing straight back into the National League.

Both Jack Lake and Rob Ure had outstanding games and were jointly namen the Fox Inn men of the match.

Raiders thanked supporters who have cheered the side on throughout the season despite the lack of success on the field. Thanks also went to the Raiders’ Ball Team who have done a great job helping to keep the games flowing.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the Raiders v Raiders clash on this page and those linked.

