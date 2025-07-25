The Qatar Goodwood Festival, presented by Visit Qatar, has attracted record-breaking interest from around the world – with 39 broadcasters set to showcase one of horse racing’s most iconic festivals.

The five-day fixture, known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’, is a social and sporting occasion like no other, where some of the greatest stars in horse racing are crowned.

Racecourse Media Group (RMG) and HBA Media (HBA), working with Goodwood Racecourse, have secured the unprecedented coverage, which will be available to view in 170 countries.

The Middle East region will be particularly well served with Qatari broadcaster Al Kass, Dubai Racing Channel and Yas TV (Abu Dhabi), who are back after a four-year hiatus, covering the full meeting.

The eyes of TV viwers across the world will be on Goodwood during QGF | Picture: Malcolm Wells

The Far East will enjoy coverage via Green Channel and Netkeiba (streaming service with 17m users) in Japan, and HKJC TV, Cable TV, TVB and Now TV in Hong Kong.

Fox Sports, Fanduel and Sportsnet will ensure the meeting enjoys excellent exposure in North America, while ESPN / Disney + in South America and Caribbean, and SuperSport in Africa, are other broadcast heavyweights taking the pictures.

Audiences in India will be served by Fancode, India’s leading sports streaming platform, while Sky Racing Thoroughbred Central and Racing.com, and Viaplay, boast excellent reach across Australia and Europe respectively.

Broadcast crews from ITV and Racing TV (UK), Fanduel (US), Sky Racing (Australia), Al Kass (Qatar) and Yas (Abu Dhabi) will be on course to bring live coverage from the Sussex Downs, in the south of England.

Racecourse Director at Goodwood Racecourse, James Crespi, said: "We are delighted so many broadcasters from all corners of the world have committed to showing the Qatar Goodwood Festival, presented by Visit Qatar. The record exposure, secured by RMG and HBA Media, is testament to the international prominence the festival now holds, and we hope the broadcasters and their audiences enjoy what should be a fabulous week.”

Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes day is a feature of the Crown Jewels Racing (CJR) broadcast package, which showcases 20 of the best horse-racing events in the world, all evenly spaced throughout the year.

Broadcasters can elect to take the full three-hour world feed (produced by ITV) or the CJR90 (90-minute show produced by ITV and RMG) around the Group 1 Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes on Wednesday (2pm to 3.30pm BST).