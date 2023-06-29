It was another Eastbourne 10k to remember on the seafront on Sunday.

Sweltering conditions didn’t deter incredible performances from the runners as the race enjoyed a great renewal in its fifth year.

The route changed this year because of ongoing works at the Bandstand and feedback was positive for the new course, now starting and finishing at Holywell.

Matt Grindrod of Brighton & Hove City A/C stormed his way to victory in the men’s race stealing the course record in by 8 seconds in 34:00. Local runner Patrick Marsden took the 2nd place podium spot in 34:33 with Alex Read 3rd in 36:21.

Rebecca Robinson of Kendal A/C had a superb run to win the ladies race, and impressively placing 4th overall, in a time of 37.20 (just outside the course record). Local athlete, and current record holder, Rachel Hillman of Lewes A/C took 2nd (& 10th overall) in 38:26 and in 3rd was Charlotte Melrose-Cantouris in 40:25.

By participating in the event, runners helped to raise funds towards this year’s chosen charity, JDRF, supporting those with type 1 diabetes. Alex Collins, an Ambassador for the charity, ran in their charity leopard costume, winning his age 40-44 category in 38:22!

Organisers Sue Fry and Liz Lumber said "We were delighted on how well the race went on the new course. The hot conditions made it tough for the everyone running but they all did so amazingly well. The incredible team of volunteers, including the Eastbourne Sea Cadets on the water station, ensured the event to run smoothly and safely.”

Sponsors and supporters of the event included Brewers Decorators, Tempo Run Shop, TDS Ultra, Erdinger alcohol free beer, Citrus Conveyancing, PKB Accountants, Ashprint, Beatty Rd Co-op, Clif, The Protein Ball Company, Freshwipes, Headley Visick, The Lansdowne Hotel, Gelato Famoso, Mr & Mrs Collins, Mr & Mrs Newman & Mr Boniface & Mrs Cavanna.

The Eastbourne 10k date for 2024 will be announced soon. Steven Farley of The Graphic Corner and Jon Rigby were among photographers at the event, hile Neil Starling grabbed some fabulous drone pictures.

Jon Rigby’s pictures can be seen on this page and the ones linked and you can see Steven Farley’s pictures here with a link to the full results – and Neil Starling’s drone shots here. And don’t miss coverage in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

