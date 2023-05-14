Edit Account-Sign Out
39 pictures from a great renewal of the Bognor Prom 10k

The weather put on a fine show – when doesn’t it in Bognor? - for this year’s Prom 10k in the town.

By Steve Bone
Published 14th May 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 15:34 BST

It was one of the nicest days of the year as hundreds of runners, ranging from elite to fun and charity runners, tackled the seafront course, starting and finishing in Silverston Avenue.

The race has been a success for many years and always seems to enjoy fine weather. It was previously organised by the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham but the town’s Tone Zone Runners have more recently taken the helm.

There were plenty of the distinctive blue and orange vests of Tone Zone members on show – as well as the white and green of Chichester Runners and numerous other Sussex clubs.

See if you can spot yourself – whether you were a runner or spectator – in these photos from the course taken by Neil Cooper. And don’t miss the Bogno Observer, out on Thursday, for a report and pictures.

1. Bognor Prom 10k pictures by Neil Cooper (37).jpg

Pictures from the 2023 Bognor Prom 10k Photo: Neil Cooper

2. Bognor Prom 10k pictures by Neil Cooper (35).jpg

Pictures from the 2023 Bognor Prom 10k Photo: Neil Cooper

3. Bognor Prom 10k pictures by Neil Cooper (38).jpg

Pictures from the 2023 Bognor Prom 10k Photo: Neil Cooper

4. Bognor Prom 10k pictures by Neil Cooper (36).jpg

Pictures from the 2023 Bognor Prom 10k Photo: Neil Cooper

