39 pictures from a sun-drenched Eastbourne 10k
It was another Eastbourne 10k to remember on the seafront on Sunday.
By Steve Bone
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:48 BST
There were 305 runners, a new male course record – and overwhelmingly positive feedback. We’ll have a race report on this website soon and don’t miss coverage in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.
On this page and the ones linked check out race photos by Jon Rigby. And here we brought you 10 great drone pictures from the event taken by Neil Starling.
Page 1 of 10