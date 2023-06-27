Organisers and runners have hailed the success of this year’s Eastbourne 10k. The race, now in its fifth year, was a sell-out with 300 runners of all abilities taking part.

Sweltering conditions didn’t deter incredible performances from the runners. The route changed this year because of ongoing works at the Bandstand and feedback was positive for the new course, now starting and finishing at Holywell.

Matt Grindrod of Brighton & Hove City AC stormed his way to victory in the men’s race taking the course record in by eight seconds in 34:00. Rebecca Robinson of Kendal AC had a superb run to win the ladies’ race, and was fourth overall.

Runners helped raise funds towards this year’s chosen charity, JDRF, supporting those with type one diabetes. Organisers Sue Fry and Liz Lumber said ‘We were delighted on how well the race went on the new course."

Steven Farley of The Graphic Corner was the official race photographer on the day and you can see his best shots on this page and the ones linked. Here are some more pictures – taken by Jon Rigby – and here are some great drone photos by Neil Starling.

