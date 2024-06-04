42 fantastic pictures from Hastings’ popular annual five-mile race

Once again the five-mile race proved a superb advert for the club with around 130 Hastings Runners members turning out, led home by Ashley Vora in 10th place, and another 45 volunteering. The club won both the men's and ladies' team awards, and also picked up no fewer than seven age category prizes.

Taking full advantage of the fast, flat mainly seafront course, which includes a 550m loop of the town's historic pier, was Ashford AC's Wegahta Zerom who decimated the field taking 56 secs off the previous course record in a blistering time of 25.01.

Read a full report on the race on this website later in the week and in the Hastings Observer on Friday – but in the meantime enjoy, on this page and the ones linked, some fabulous pictures by Frank Copper, Lee Wright and Helen Brown.

1 . Hastings 5-mile road race pictures by Frank Copper (4).jpg Images from the Hastings five-mile race organised by Hastings Runners, June 2024 Photo: Frank Copper

2 . Hastings 5-mile road race pictures by Frank Copper (1).jpg Images from the Hastings five-mile race organised by Hastings Runners, June 2024 Photo: Frank Copper

3 . Hastings 5-mile road race pictures by Frank Copper (3).jpg Images from the Hastings five-mile race organised by Hastings Runners, June 2024 Photo: Frank Copper

4 . Hastings 5-mile road race pictures by Frank Copper (5).jpg Images from the Hastings five-mile race organised by Hastings Runners, June 2024 Photo: Frank Copper