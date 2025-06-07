The 3FN seires has become a firm favourite on the Goodwood calendar since being launched in 2011 and this year’s trio of events look set to live up to expectations.

Groove Armada set the bar high for 2025 with a set of music and lights that the large crowd loved – that after an entertaining evening’s racing.

Apprentice jockey Joe Leavy came out on top in the all-Apprentice Racecard, winning the Leading Apprentice Award at this 3FN opener.

There’s more of the next same on each of the next two Friday evenings – with Hot Chip doing the DJ set on Friday 13 and Artful Dodger on the decks a week later.

See pictures from the 3FN opener – by Clive Bennett – on this page and those linked. If you were there, you may see yourself!

1 . Groove Armada's DJ set after racing at Goodwood pictures by Clive Bennett (2).JPG Three Friday Nights at Goodwood opens with racing and Groove Armada Photo: Clive Bennett

