Frank Copper's images from the 2025 Battle 10kplaceholder image
Frank Copper's images from the 2025 Battle 10k

45 great pictures from today's Battle 10k

By Steve Bone
Published 7th Sep 2025, 16:10 BST
It’s one of the big running events on the East Sussex calendar – and its 2025 renewal was a success.

The Battle 10k – also known as the BBB10k – took place on Sunday morning, with hundreds of runners pounding the town’s streets watched by a goos supporting crowd.

The race takes place every September in the historic town of Battle. It is described as a challenging, but fun course which means that the race is ideal for beginners, fun runners or experienced 10k runners.

Frank Copper was out to take pictures of the race – see if you can see yourself running or watching in the gallery, on this page and those linked.

Frank Copper's images from the 2025 Battle 10k

1. Frank Copper's picturs from the Battle 10k 2025 (44).jpg

Frank Copper's images from the 2025 Battle 10k Photo: Frank Copper

Frank Copper's images from the 2025 Battle 10k

2. Frank Copper's picturs from the Battle 10k 2025 (43).jpg

Frank Copper's images from the 2025 Battle 10k Photo: Frank Copper

Frank Copper's images from the 2025 Battle 10k

3. Frank Copper's picturs from the Battle 10k 2025 (46).jpg

Frank Copper's images from the 2025 Battle 10k Photo: Frank Copper

Frank Copper's images from the 2025 Battle 10k

4. Frank Copper's picturs from the Battle 10k 2025 (39).jpg

Frank Copper's images from the 2025 Battle 10k Photo: Frank Copper

Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Battle
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice