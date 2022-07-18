45 pictures of Crawley Run Crew's 0-5k graduation at Tilgate Park

The programme was led by Crawley Run Crew’s, volunteer Run Leaders and supported by club members.

Meeting in Tilgate park twice a week for sessions that build up from a walk /jog to running non stop for the 5k .

Graduation is a celebration of the groups hard work, joined by many Crawley Run Crew members the Graduates completed the 5k course in 22°C and were presented with medals and enjoyed cakes baked by clubs star bakers .

Members have enjoyed starting their running journey.

One of the participants said: “I did not think I would make it though the 10 weeks had now I love it “

Another participant said: “As I embarked on the 0-5k program I felt a mixture of nerves and excitement. I had no need to be nervous though as everyone at CRC were supportive and encouraging. I can’t believe that the programme is over now and am very much looking forward to joining the main group.”

1. Crawley Run Crew graduation Members of Crawley Run Crew came together on Saturday July 16 at Tilgate park to celebrate the graduation of our Zero to 5k programme . Photo: Crawley Run Crew Photo Sales

