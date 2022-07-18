45 pictures of Crawley Run Crew's 0-5k graduation at Tilgate Park

The programme was led by Crawley Run Crew’s, volunteer Run Leaders and supported by club members.
Meeting in Tilgate park twice a week for sessions that build up from a walk /jog to running non stop for the 5k .
Graduation is a celebration of the groups hard work, joined by many Crawley Run Crew members the Graduates completed the 5k course in 22°C and were presented with medals and enjoyed cakes baked by clubs star bakers .
Members have enjoyed starting their running journey.
One of the participants said: “I did not think I would make it though the 10 weeks had now I love it “
Another participant said: “As I embarked on the 0-5k program I felt a mixture of nerves and excitement. I had no need to be nervous though as everyone at CRC were supportive and encouraging. I can’t believe that the programme is over now and am very much looking forward to joining the main group.”