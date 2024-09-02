47 pictures from the Battle 10k: See if you can spot yourself in the gallery

Organosed by Nice Works and the Battel Bonfire Boyes, the race was won by Ross Skelton in a gun time of 32:18, ahead of Rhys Boorman in 35:16, Ashley Vora in 36:34 then Steven Hoath in 37:23. Fifth overall and fist woman was Grace Baker in 37:35.

See picrtures from the race, taken by Frank Copper, on this page and the ones linked. And see the Hastings Observer for news of how local cubs’ runners got on in the race.