52 photos from the Chichester Half Marathon festival of running

Ten years after the race was revived as a mutli-terrain event combining city centre streets with the surrounding countryside, the event has developed into a festival of running and this year, for the first time, there were four different distances for runners. Mike Houston, of Inspire Runners, who is best known locally for launching the Chichester parkrun, won the main half marathon, while others took on 10-mile and six-mile alternatives – or joined up in teams of three for a relay event covering the full 13 miles.