54 photos as Heather Watson, Harriet Dart & co kick off Eastbourne Tennis Week

The Rothesay International action got under way today with a host of stars seen on the lush Devonshire Park courts as crowds look forward to eight days of top-class action. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart were among the big names spotted practising then playing on day one.

Others present included Shelby Rogers, Paul Jubb, Alastair Gray and Liam Broady and you can see them all in this gallery of Saturday's scenes at the event - on this page and the ones linked - all taken by Charlie Crowhurst for Getty Images and the LTA. We'll have reports and pictures throughout the week so stay tuned! Emma Raducanu won't be playing, as hoped, as the British No1 and US Open champion recovers from injury, hopefully in time for Wimbledon, but 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams WILL be here - she's taking part in the doubles, with her bow expected on Tuesday.