55 fabulous pictures as the Eastbourne 10k course record is broken in warm sunshine

Bryan Brett was the victor in a fabulous time of 33:24 as a field of around 500 were cheered on by family, friends and locals in the Eastbourne sunshine.

First woman home was Harriet Bloor in 37.11.

Second and third in the men’s race were Charlie Penrose in 34:40 and Patrick Marsden in 35:10, while the next fastest women were Raya Petrova in 39:59 and Charlotte Melrose-Cantouris 40:08.

In the team contest, top men’s club were Eastbourne Rovers thanks to their first three finishers, Bryan Brett, Ilya Korchev and Fintan Pearce.

Eastbourne Rovers were also the winning female team thanks to first three home Petrova, Ellie McLean and Louise Ryan.

The best youth (15-19 years) male team comprised Korchev, Fintan Pearce and Dermot O’Rourke. And the top youth female team comprised Petrova, Ellie McLean and Mary Woodfear.

See pictures from the event on this page and the ones linked – most are by race photographer Steven Farley of The Graphic Corner but don’t miss a few images from the organisers on the final couple of pages.And don’t miss race coverage in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

