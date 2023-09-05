55 great pictures from a sun-baked Battle 10k

It’s one of the most popular races on the East Sussex athletics calendar – and this year’s Battle 10k was blessed with beautiful weather.

Serious and fun runners joined in the action and plenty of impressive times were recorded – and on this page and the ones linked you can see Frank Copper’s photos from the race.

Local clubs were of course well represented.

When the canon sounded to herald the start in Battle High Street, the field of had already set off – but the traditional, if tardy, gesture was appreciated and heard by all. When it was fired again around 35 minutes later Matt Draper of Hastings Runners was placed third, was just 48 seconds behind winner James Crombie of Hastings AC, in an excellent time of 36.07.

The first finisher’s blast was heard by runners on the Catsfield Road who still had a quarter of the race to run, but was much louder and clearer for Draper’s HR clubmates Steven Hoath (40:53) and Martin Noakes (41:58), and the first HR women over the line – Fleur Record-Smith in a time of 46.17, followed by Laurine Waille (48:04) and Jan Young (54:02).

With 70 Hastings Runners in a field of 350, there was a lot of green-and-back to be seen around the 10k loop. The race started in Battle High Street then turned into Powdermill Lane before a challenging climb to Catsfield Road before a welcome downhill finish along a High Street thronged by cheering crowds.

Hosts the Battel Bonfire Boyes – a group established in 1646 and therefore the oldest bonfire society in the world – are no strangers to searing heat are proud to say that their annual event has never once been dampened by rain. But while onlookers were enjoying bright sunshine, for the runners temperatures in the mid-20s were perhaps a little too warm.

After finishing on Abbey Green near the imposing entrance of Battle Abbey, and collecting a finisher’s medal from Town Mayor, councillor Vikki Cook, cooling cups of water were the order of the day – although for Hastings Runners stalwarts Noakes and Trevor Briggs there were also age category trophies: for MV60 and MV45, respectively.

Meanwhile Dave Maze was first HY Runners member home in 39:38 followed by Dan Isted in 39:42, Benji Symes 40:08, Terry Puxty 41:01, Ben McCallion 41:24, Todd Fitz-Hugh 42:59, Scott Richford 43:45, Ben Jones 44:37, Paul Matthews 44:53, Jimmy Sladden 45:42, Becky Mabon 47:12, Rachel Wigmore 48:11, James Gladstone (Junior Male) 48:59, Deb Read 51:07, Matthew Harmer 52:13, Chris Wigmore 52:13, Sharon Mayhew 52:55, John Waterhouse 53:14, Claire Martin 55:12, Jackie Barker 57:07, Jenna Harmer 1:09:11, Jacqueline Patton 1:09:18. In the Kids race Noah Mayhew finished 1st in 3:36 with Tera Buckland 2nd in 3:48, Layla Harmer 5th in 4:01, Ava Morrissy 6th in 4:02, Ellen Gates 7th in 4:03, Elsie Harmer 15th in 4:53, Jessica Harmer 22nd in 7:27.

Local clubs’ details submitted by Neil Jeffries and Jenna French.

See more coverage in the Hastings Observer – out on Friday.

