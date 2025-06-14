56 photos from Goodwood's Three Friday Nights featuring Hot Chip

Six races were followed by a DJ set by Hot Chip – and when the rain came, it did little to spoil the party atmosphere.

On the track there were wins for Game Striker, Bownder, Orchard Keeper, Sweet Sonata, Walnut and Tempus – then it was Hot Chip’s turn to produce some winners with a cracking 90-minute DJ sets that the large crowd lapped up.

There’s only one more 3FN event left this year – Artful Dodger are the headliners for it next Friday, their appearance preceded by another evening of racing.

See pictures from the latest 3FN event on this page and those linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.

