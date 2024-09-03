Race 7 The Rapunzel Me Bouncy Blow And Go Novices Limited Handicap Hurdle Race at Fontwell on Friday 30 August 2024. www.polopictures.co.uk Fontwell Arundel Clive Bennett 20240830 ©2024 Clive Bennett Photography 30/08/2024 _CAB7781.JPG : Fontwell Park Ladies' Evening 2024Race 7 The Rapunzel Me Bouncy Blow And Go Novices Limited Handicap Hurdle Race at Fontwell on Friday 30 August 2024. www.polopictures.co.uk Fontwell Arundel Clive Bennett 20240830 ©2024 Clive Bennett Photography 30/08/2024 _CAB7781.JPG : Fontwell Park Ladies' Evening 2024
58 photos from Ladies' Evening at Fontwell Park

By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 08:42 BST
It’s one of Fontwell Park’s biggest fixtures of the year – and it kicked off the track’s busy 2024-25 season of jump racing.

Ladies’ Evening was a big success with a much larger crowd than for the same event last year as racegoers enjoyed seven races, best-dressed awards and live music from Abba Revival.

See pictures from the event by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page. See more coverage in the Chichester Observer on Thursday.

Race 5 The Rapunzel Me Hair Flips And Sips Handicap Steeple Chase at Fontwell on Friday 30 August 2024.

1. Clive Bennett

Photo: PoloPictures.co.uk : Clive Bennett

Race 6 The Rapunzel Me Bouncy Blow And Go Novices Limited Handicap Hurdle Race (Div I) at Fontwell on Friday 30 August 2024.

2. Clive Bennett

Photo: PoloPictures.co.uk : Clive Bennett

Race 5 The Rapunzel Me Hair Flips And Sips Handicap Steeple Chase at Fontwell on Friday 30 August 2024.

3. Clive Bennett

Photo: PoloPictures.co.uk : Clive Bennett

Race 6 The Rapunzel Me Bouncy Blow And Go Novices Limited Handicap Hurdle Race (Div I) at Fontwell on Friday 30 August 2024.

4. Clive Bennett

Photo: PoloPictures.co.uk : Clive Bennett

