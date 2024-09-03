58 photos from Ladies' Evening at Fontwell Park

It’s one of Fontwell Park’s biggest fixtures of the year – and it kicked off the track’s busy 2024-25 season of jump racing.
Ladies’ Evening was a big success with a much larger crowd than for the same event last year as racegoers enjoyed seven races, best-dressed awards and live music from Abba Revival.
See pictures from the event by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page. See more coverage in the Chichester Observer on Thursday.
