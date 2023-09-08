5k enough for some Burgess Hill Runners – but it’s 54k for one
First up was the Kings Head Canter 5k. Starting in Chiddingly, and ending in East Hoathley, the race is a friendly and rural road race, and this year it celebrated its 25th anniversary.
There to celebrate with them was a group of BHRs, and first up was Oliver Day who finished in 19:03. He was followed by Jamie Goodhead (20:54), Trevor Symes (22:58), William Whitehead (27:04), John Schofield (27:05), Emma Goodhead (28:12) and Kim Gow (30:33).
Elsewhere, David Clark completed the Severn Bridge 10k. Starting on the Welsh side of the bridge, the course crosses the River Wye before going up and over the original Severn Bridge built over 50 years ago. He finished the course in 1:16:05.
There was a small BHR group taking on the Henfield Half Marathon, a scenic course along the riverbank and disused railway, organised by the Henfield Joggers.
Mark Nicholls was first for BHR, finishing in 1:28:48, and also came third overall. He was followed by Oliver Day, who finished in fourth place in 1:31:52, Travis Golbey who finished in seventh in 1:41:20, and Chris Page who finished in 2:08:55.
Last but not least, Daniel Belton completed the Big Pilgrimage 54k Ultra Marathon in Southampton. He finished the lengthy course in 6:11:44.