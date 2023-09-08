BREAKING
5k enough for some Burgess Hill Runners – but it’s 54k for one

Burgess Hill Runners have been out and about running a range of distances – from a 5k right up to 54k.
By Community sport reporter
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
First up was the Kings Head Canter 5k. Starting in Chiddingly, and ending in East Hoathley, the race is a friendly and rural road race, and this year it celebrated its 25th anniversary.

There to celebrate with them was a group of BHRs, and first up was Oliver Day who finished in 19:03. He was followed by Jamie Goodhead (20:54), Trevor Symes (22:58), William Whitehead (27:04), John Schofield (27:05), Emma Goodhead (28:12) and Kim Gow (30:33).

Elsewhere, David Clark completed the Severn Bridge 10k. Starting on the Welsh side of the bridge, the course crosses the River Wye before going up and over the original Severn Bridge built over 50 years ago. He finished the course in 1:16:05.

BH Runners John, Kim, Jamie, Emma, Oliver, Trevor and Bill at the Kings Head Canter 5kBH Runners John, Kim, Jamie, Emma, Oliver, Trevor and Bill at the Kings Head Canter 5k
There was a small BHR group taking on the Henfield Half Marathon, a scenic course along the riverbank and disused railway, organised by the Henfield Joggers.

Mark Nicholls was first for BHR, finishing in 1:28:48, and also came third overall. He was followed by Oliver Day, who finished in fourth place in 1:31:52, Travis Golbey who finished in seventh in 1:41:20, and Chris Page who finished in 2:08:55.

Last but not least, Daniel Belton completed the Big Pilgrimage 54k Ultra Marathon in Southampton. He finished the lengthy course in 6:11:44.