Burgess Hill Runners have been out and about running a range of distances – from a 5k right up to 54k.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First up was the Kings Head Canter 5k. Starting in Chiddingly, and ending in East Hoathley, the race is a friendly and rural road race, and this year it celebrated its 25th anniversary.

There to celebrate with them was a group of BHRs, and first up was Oliver Day who finished in 19:03. He was followed by Jamie Goodhead (20:54), Trevor Symes (22:58), William Whitehead (27:04), John Schofield (27:05), Emma Goodhead (28:12) and Kim Gow (30:33).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, David Clark completed the Severn Bridge 10k. Starting on the Welsh side of the bridge, the course crosses the River Wye before going up and over the original Severn Bridge built over 50 years ago. He finished the course in 1:16:05.

BH Runners John, Kim, Jamie, Emma, Oliver, Trevor and Bill at the Kings Head Canter 5k

There was a small BHR group taking on the Henfield Half Marathon, a scenic course along the riverbank and disused railway, organised by the Henfield Joggers.

Mark Nicholls was first for BHR, finishing in 1:28:48, and also came third overall. He was followed by Oliver Day, who finished in fourth place in 1:31:52, Travis Golbey who finished in seventh in 1:41:20, and Chris Page who finished in 2:08:55.