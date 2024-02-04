61 great photos from a superb running of the Chichester 10k

In its eighth year based at the Goodwood Motor Circuit, it attracted a huge field of runners, including some of the best 10k exponents from across the south.

Watch out for a full report soon but in the meantime check out Eva Gilbert’s superb gallery of photos – either by clicking through the pages linked or by scrolling down.

If you were running, you may even see yourself in one of the pictures.

1 . Chichester 10k 2024 photos by Eva Gilbert (62).jpg Images from the 2024 Chichester 10k at Goodwood Photo: Eva Gilbert

