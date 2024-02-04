BREAKING
61 great photos from a superb running of the Chichester 10k

The Chichester 10k is always one of the top races in Sussex – and the 2024 renewal didn’t disappoint.
By Steve Bone
Published 4th Feb 2024, 21:02 GMT

In its eighth year based at the Goodwood Motor Circuit, it attracted a huge field of runners, including some of the best 10k exponents from across the south.

Watch out for a full report soon but in the meantime check out Eva Gilbert’s superb gallery of photos – either by clicking through the pages linked or by scrolling down.

If you were running, you may even see yourself in one of the pictures.

Images from the 2024 Chichester 10k at Goodwood Photo: Eva Gilbert

Images from the 2024 Chichester 10k at Goodwood Photo: Eva Gilbert

Images from the 2024 Chichester 10k at Goodwood Photo: Eva Gilbert

Images from the 2024 Chichester 10k at Goodwood Photo: Eva Gilbert

