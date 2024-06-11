70 photos from Goodwood Racecourse's family raceday

The first was the Three Friday Nights opener, headlined by Craig David, and that was followed by Sunday’s family raceday, when an absorbing seven-race card was complemented by a range of off-track activities to occupy all ages and tastes.

On the course there were wins for Finn’s Charm, Principality, Hettie Jack, Lava Stream, Tenerife Sunshine, King Of Conquest and Haymaker.

Next up there are two more Friday night racing/DJ nights to come – with Gok Wan starring this week (June 14) and Dimitri of Paris a week later.

See pictures by Clive Bennett from Sunday’s family raceday on this page and the ones linked – or, if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the page. And see more photos from the day, by Malcolm Wells, in the slideshow in the video player at the top of the page.

1 . Family raceday at Goodwood Racecourse pictures by Clive Bennett (29).JPG Images from Goodwood's family race day, June 2024 Photo: Clive Bennett

2 . Family raceday at Goodwood Racecourse pictures by Clive Bennett (31).JPG Images from Goodwood's family race day, June 2024 Photo: Clive Bennett

3 . Family raceday at Goodwood Racecourse pictures by Clive Bennett (27).JPG Images from Goodwood's family race day, June 2024 Photo: Clive Bennett