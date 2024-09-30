700 local runners to take part in Chichester Festival of Running this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester is set to host its 12th annual Festival of Running this Sunday (October 6), with more than 700 local runners expected to take part in various race events.

The festival, organised by local leisure operator Everyone Active, features the Half Marathon starting at 9am, alongside 10-mile and 6-mile races. A relay option for the half marathon allows teams of three to split the course, catering to runners of all experience levels.

The route takes in the city’s various landmarks, before leading runners through the Lavant and Goodwood countryside, including the challenging but beautiful Trundle climb.

Ben Polhill, Everyone Active Contract Activity & Wellbeing Manager and co-race director of the event, said: "We're looking forward to welcoming new and returning runners to this year's event, and we would love to see as many local supporters as possible cheer on our runners across the route.

Action from the Chichester Half Marathon in 2015 | Picture: Kate Shemilt

"We are hoping for a good weather day as the course really does take in some of the best parts of the local area. Within the first two miles alone you have passed by Chichester Cathedral, the Market Cross, Chichester's Roman Walls, Chichester Festival Theatre and the Home of Chichester Rugby Club at Oaklands Park.”

Anna Pembery, fellow co-race director, added: “We're also incredibly grateful to The Sanctuary, TOC, local Rotary Clubs and Spirit Netball Club for their support with water stations, marshalling and medal distribution. We're looking forward to a great day that highlights the best of our community."

Everyone Active runs Westgate Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and The Grange Community and Leisure Centre in partnership with Chichester District Council.