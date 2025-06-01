Hastings 5 Mile Race 2025Hastings 5 Mile Race 2025
75 great photos from the big Hastings 5-Mile road race

By Steve Bone
Published 1st Jun 2025, 17:10 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 08:06 BST
It’s one of the highlights of East Sussex’s athletics calendar – and Sunday’s renewal of the Hastings 5-Mile Race did not disappoint.

The fast, flat,course – mainly on Hastings seafront – returned for its 18th year, organised by Hastings Runners.

It’s the club’s flagship event and has so far raised over £72,000 for St. Michael’s Hospice.

Hundreds took part in the 2025 race with a big range of prizes available.

See pictures by Frank Copper on this page and those linked and look out for a full report on this website in the coming days – and in the Hastings Observer on Friday.

Hastings 5 Mile Race 2025 Photo: Frank Copper

Hastings 5 Mile Race 2025 Photo: Frank Copper

Hastings 5 Mile Race 2025 Photo: Frank Copper

Hastings 5 Mile Race 2025 Photo: Frank Copper

