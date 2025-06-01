75 great photos from today’s big Hastings 5-Mile road roce

The fast, flat,course – mainly on Hastings seafront – returned for its 18th year, organised by Hastings Runners.
It’s the club’s flagship event and has so far raised over £72,000 for St. Michael’s Hospice.
Hundreds took part in the 2025 race with a big range of prizes available.
See pictures by Frank Copper on this page and those linked and look out for a full report on this website in the coming days – and in the Hastings Observer on Friday.
