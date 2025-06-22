77 photos as Artful Dodger bring Goodwood's Three Friday Nights series to end

It was another well-attended event as a young crowd flocked to the Downs to see Sussex jockey Jason Watson ride three winners out of the six staged, then dance the night away to two hours of dance tunes and mixes.
See pictures by Clive Bennett on this page and those linked, or just on the single page if you’re on the Observer app.
1. Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 picture by Clive Bennett (36).JPG
Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett
2. Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 picture by Clive Bennett (51).JPG
Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett
3. Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 picture by Clive Bennett (50).JPG
Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett
4. Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 picture by Clive Bennett (48).JPG
Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett