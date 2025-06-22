77 photos as Artful Dodger bring Goodwood's Three Friday Nights series to end

By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 14:46 BST
Goodwood’s popular Three Friday Nights series came to an upbeat end for the 2025 season when a sunny evening’s racing was followed by DJ sets by Woody Cook and Artful Dodger.

It was another well-attended event as a young crowd flocked to the Downs to see Sussex jockey Jason Watson ride three winners out of the six staged, then dance the night away to two hours of dance tunes and mixes.

See pictures by Clive Bennett on this page and those linked, or just on the single page if you’re on the Observer app.

Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025

1. Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 picture by Clive Bennett (36).JPG

Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025

2. Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 picture by Clive Bennett (51).JPG

Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025

3. Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 picture by Clive Bennett (50).JPG

Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025

4. Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 picture by Clive Bennett (48).JPG

Racing at Goodwood's final Three Friday Nights fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

Previous
1 / 20
Next Page
Related topics:SussexObserver
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice